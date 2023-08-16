The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 78 hits, batting .227 this season with 46 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 132nd and he is 13th in slugging.

Burger is batting .450 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Burger has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (24 of 101), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (30.7%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (17.8%).

He has scored in 42 of 101 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings