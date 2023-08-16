Jake Burger vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 78 hits, batting .227 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 132nd and he is 13th in slugging.
- Burger is batting .450 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Burger has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (24 of 101), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (30.7%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (17.8%).
- He has scored in 42 of 101 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Verlander (7-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
