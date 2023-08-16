Jazz Chisholm vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After batting .290 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .251.
- In 70.2% of his games this season (40 of 57), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (17.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (19.3%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has an RBI in 20 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 57 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.268
|AVG
|.236
|.336
|OBP
|.280
|.485
|SLG
|.436
|10
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|14
|38/9
|K/BB
|35/6
|8
|SB
|8
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up a 3.19 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
