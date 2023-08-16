After batting .290 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .251.

In 70.2% of his games this season (40 of 57), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (17.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (19.3%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has an RBI in 20 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 57 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .268 AVG .236 .336 OBP .280 .485 SLG .436 10 XBH 9 5 HR 6 11 RBI 14 38/9 K/BB 35/6 8 SB 8

Astros Pitching Rankings