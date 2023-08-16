Joey Wendle vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 57.3% of his 75 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 14 games this season (18.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (30.7%), including five multi-run games (6.7%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.233
|AVG
|.248
|.252
|OBP
|.304
|.318
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|28/3
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Verlander (7-6) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
