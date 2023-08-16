Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks.

In 57.3% of his 75 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in 14 games this season (18.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 23 games this year (30.7%), including five multi-run games (6.7%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .233 AVG .248 .252 OBP .304 .318 SLG .343 10 XBH 7 0 HR 1 7 RBI 8 28/3 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings