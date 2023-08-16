Jon Berti vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .284 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 93 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of them.
- In 3.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Berti has driven in a run in 19 games this year (20.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.4%).
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Other Marlins Players vs the Astros
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.277
|AVG
|.291
|.307
|OBP
|.333
|.348
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|25/6
|K/BB
|36/11
|6
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
