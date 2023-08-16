On Wednesday, Jorge Soler (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, 30 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 106th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

In 73 of 114 games this season (64.0%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).

He has homered in 23.7% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven in a run in 39 games this season (34.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (43.9%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .233 AVG .255 .293 OBP .368 .471 SLG .538 24 XBH 26 13 HR 17 30 RBI 35 57/18 K/BB 59/34 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings