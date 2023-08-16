Jorge Soler vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jorge Soler (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, 30 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 106th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- In 73 of 114 games this season (64.0%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
- He has homered in 23.7% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven in a run in 39 games this season (34.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this season (43.9%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.233
|AVG
|.255
|.293
|OBP
|.368
|.471
|SLG
|.538
|24
|XBH
|26
|13
|HR
|17
|30
|RBI
|35
|57/18
|K/BB
|59/34
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.