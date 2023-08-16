The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .242 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 72 of 110 games this season (65.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (16.4%).

In 15 games this season, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.1% of his games this year, Bell has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.5%.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 47 .333 AVG .227 .419 OBP .322 .667 SLG .395 3 XBH 15 3 HR 7 5 RBI 26 5/4 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings