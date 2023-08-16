Josh Bell vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .242 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 72 of 110 games this season (65.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (16.4%).
- In 15 games this season, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.1% of his games this year, Bell has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.5%.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|47
|.333
|AVG
|.227
|.419
|OBP
|.322
|.667
|SLG
|.395
|3
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|7
|5
|RBI
|26
|5/4
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Verlander (7-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.19, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
