The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.231 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .874, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .468. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 91 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.

Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (4.3%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (39 of 115), with two or more RBI 14 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 53 .395 AVG .327 .430 OBP .381 .508 SLG .422 19 XBH 15 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 9/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

