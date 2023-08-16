Luis Arraez vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.231 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .874, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .468. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 91 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (4.3%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (39 of 115), with two or more RBI 14 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|53
|.395
|AVG
|.327
|.430
|OBP
|.381
|.508
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|9/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
