Wednesday's contest between the Miami Marlins (63-58) and Houston Astros (69-52) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 16.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (7-6) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (8-7).

Marlins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45%) in those contests.

Miami has a win-loss record of 20-32 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (495 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule