Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins take the field on Wednesday at LoanDepot park against Justin Verlander, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Marlins games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 27 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won 14 of its 34 games, or 41.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 55 of its 120 chances.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 4-2-0 in six games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-26 26-32 30-25 32-33 48-43 14-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.