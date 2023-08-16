Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros head into the final of a three-game series against Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 115 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Miami is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Marlins' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Miami has scored 495 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.21 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.278 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (8-7) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Luzardo has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 24 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Yankees L 9-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Ian Hamilton 8/12/2023 Yankees W 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Michael King 8/13/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros W 5-1 Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros - Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Eury Pérez Julio Urías 8/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Braxton Garrett Bobby Miller 8/21/2023 Padres - Away Johnny Cueto Blake Snell 8/22/2023 Padres - Away Jesús Luzardo Rich Hill

