On Wednesday, August 16 at 6:40 PM ET, the Houston Astros (69-52) visit the Miami Marlins (63-58) at LoanDepot park in the rubber game of the series. Justin Verlander will get the ball for the Astros, while Jesus Luzardo will take the hill for the Marlins.

The Marlins are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-115). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-7, 3.91 ERA)

Marlins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 48 out of the 81 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 48-33 (winning 59.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with 27 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 20 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Marlins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+160) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+225) Jake Burger 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Josh Bell 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 3rd

