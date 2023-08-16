Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Astros on August 16, 2023
The Houston Astros visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Luis Arraez and others in this contest.
Marlins vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has recorded 163 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .363/.407/.468 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 13
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has collected 103 hits with 20 doubles, 30 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .244/.332/.505 slash line on the year.
- Soler has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Verlander Stats
- Justin Verlander (7-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 19th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Verlander has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 5
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 30
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 19
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has collected 129 hits with 29 doubles, 23 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .296/.377/.521 so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 115 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 68 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .249/.349/.410 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
