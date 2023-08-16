The Houston Astros visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Luis Arraez and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 163 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .363/.407/.468 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 13 3-for-5 1 0 3 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 103 hits with 20 doubles, 30 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .244/.332/.505 slash line on the year.

Soler has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (7-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 19th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Verlander has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 11 6.0 6 3 3 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 5.1 5 1 1 5 1 at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Verlander's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 129 hits with 29 doubles, 23 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashed .296/.377/.521 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 115 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 68 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.349/.410 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.