The Houston Astros (69-52) and Miami Marlins (63-58) meet on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (7-6) for the Astros and Jesus Luzardo (8-7) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

6:40 PM ET

Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-7, 3.91 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.

His last appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Luzardo has recorded 12 quality starts this season.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this season entering this game.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros will send Verlander (7-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 40-year-old has pitched to a 3.19 ERA this season with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 18 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

