Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .520 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .221 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.5%).

He has homered in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 76), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (25.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 22 times this year (28.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .239 AVG .202 .294 OBP .246 .291 SLG .333 4 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 31/6 2 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings