Nick Fortes vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .520 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .221 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.5%).
- He has homered in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 76), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (25.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 22 times this year (28.9%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.239
|AVG
|.202
|.294
|OBP
|.246
|.291
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|31/6
|2
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Verlander (7-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 40-year-old has put up a 3.19 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing batters.
