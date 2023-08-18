Bryan De La Cruz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks while batting .260.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 74 of 115 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.3%).
- He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.294
|AVG
|.224
|.340
|OBP
|.273
|.461
|SLG
|.393
|24
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|28
|61/17
|K/BB
|57/16
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (8-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
