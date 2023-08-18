The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks while batting .260.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 74 of 115 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.3%).

He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.7% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .294 AVG .224 .340 OBP .273 .461 SLG .393 24 XBH 19 7 HR 9 35 RBI 28 61/17 K/BB 57/16 0 SB 3

