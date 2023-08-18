Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2500, the Miami Dolphins are No. 10 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Miami totaled 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in ), and it gave up 337.8 yards per game (18th) on defense.
- The Dolphins collected six wins at home last year and three away.
- Miami collected seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.
- In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.
Dolphins Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.
- Click here to read about Tagovailoa's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- Should you draft Hill in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Is Waddle worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Mostert's 2023 fantasy value!
- Jalen Ramsey amassed four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dolphins Player Futures
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+1000
Odds are current as of August 18 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.