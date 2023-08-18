Jazz Chisholm vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.387 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .246 with six doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Chisholm has an RBI in 20 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (37.9%), including five multi-run games (8.6%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.257
|AVG
|.236
|.324
|OBP
|.280
|.465
|SLG
|.436
|10
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|35/6
|8
|SB
|8
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Dodgers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (8-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
