The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.387 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .246 with six doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Chisholm has an RBI in 20 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (37.9%), including five multi-run games (8.6%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .257 AVG .236 .324 OBP .280 .465 SLG .436 10 XBH 9 5 HR 6 11 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 35/6 8 SB 8

Dodgers Pitching Rankings