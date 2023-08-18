Joey Wendle vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .239 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- Wendle has had a hit in 43 of 75 games this season (57.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (13.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 14 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.233
|AVG
|.248
|.252
|OBP
|.304
|.318
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|28/3
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (8-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
