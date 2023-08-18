Joey Wendle -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .239 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks.

Wendle has had a hit in 43 of 75 games this season (57.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (13.3%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 14 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .233 AVG .248 .252 OBP .304 .318 SLG .343 10 XBH 7 0 HR 1 7 RBI 8 28/3 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings