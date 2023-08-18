Josh Bell vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- hitting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Astros.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks.
- In 65.8% of his games this season (73 of 111), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 111), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.7% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 111 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.344
|AVG
|.261
|.417
|OBP
|.320
|.656
|SLG
|.609
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|5
|7/4
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.24, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
