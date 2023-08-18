Josh Bell -- hitting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Astros.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks.

In 65.8% of his games this season (73 of 111), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 111), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.7% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 111 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .344 AVG .261 .417 OBP .320 .656 SLG .609 4 XBH 4 3 HR 2 5 RBI 5 7/4 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings