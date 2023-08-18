Luis Arraez vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 199 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.465) and OPS (.869) this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 92 of 116 games this year (79.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (39.7%).
- He has homered in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.6% of his games this year, Arraez has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|53
|.391
|AVG
|.327
|.425
|OBP
|.381
|.502
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|9/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
