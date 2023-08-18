Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 199 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.465) and OPS (.869) this season.

He ranks first in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 92 of 116 games this year (79.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (39.7%).

He has homered in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.6% of his games this year, Arraez has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 53 .391 AVG .327 .425 OBP .381 .502 SLG .422 19 XBH 15 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 9/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings