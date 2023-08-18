Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46) and the Miami Marlins (63-59) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 18.

The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (8-4) for the Dodgers and Sandy Alcantara (5-10) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Marlins contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (44.3%) in those games.

This season, Miami has come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (500 total runs).

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

