Marlins vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46) and the Miami Marlins (63-59) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 18.
The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (8-4) for the Dodgers and Sandy Alcantara (5-10) for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Marlins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The previous 10 Marlins contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (44.3%) in those games.
- This season, Miami has come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Miami is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (500 total runs).
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|Yankees
|W 3-1
|Sandy Alcantara vs Michael King
|August 13
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Eury Pérez vs Gerrit Cole
|August 14
|Astros
|W 5-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Framber Valdez
|August 15
|Astros
|L 6-5
|Johnny Cueto vs Cristian Javier
|August 16
|Astros
|L 12-5
|Jesús Luzardo vs Justin Verlander
|August 18
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 19
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Julio Urías
|August 20
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Bobby Miller
|August 21
|@ Padres
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Blake Snell
|August 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Rich Hill
|August 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Seth Lugo
