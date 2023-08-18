Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (44.3%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 13-17 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 56 of its 121 games with a total.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-27 26-32 30-25 32-34 48-44 14-15

