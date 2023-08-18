Jorge Soler and Miguel Rojas take the field when the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 115 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 331 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Miami has scored 500 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Marlins rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (5-10) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in nine innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.

Alcantara has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Yankees W 3-1 Home Sandy Alcantara Michael King 8/13/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros W 5-1 Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros L 12-5 Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Eury Pérez Julio Urías 8/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Braxton Garrett Bobby Miller 8/21/2023 Padres - Away Johnny Cueto Blake Snell 8/22/2023 Padres - Away Jesús Luzardo Rich Hill 8/23/2023 Padres - Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo

