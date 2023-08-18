On Friday, August 18 at 10:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46) host the Miami Marlins (63-59) at Dodger Stadium in the series opener. Tony Gonsolin will get the ball for the Dodgers, while Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for the Marlins.

The Dodgers have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+115). The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (8-4, 4.24 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (5-10, 4.15 ERA)

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 62, or 62.6%, of the 99 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 48-27 (64%).

Los Angeles has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (44.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Alfaro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+155) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 3rd

