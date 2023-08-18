You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Luis Arraez and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins heading into their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 164 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .361/.404/.465 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 13 3-for-5 1 0 3 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (8-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 12 6.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Padres Aug. 7 6.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 5.0 5 1 1 3 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 5.0 7 5 5 5 3 at Rangers Jul. 21 5.0 2 4 4 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 162 hits with 45 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 57 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .340/.418/.587 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has collected 132 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .295/.394/.579 slash line on the year.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .390 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-4 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.