Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Dodgers on August 18, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Luis Arraez and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins heading into their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 164 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .361/.404/.465 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 13
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (8-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|6.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|3
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|2
|4
|4
|6
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with BetMGM.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 162 hits with 45 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 57 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashing .340/.418/.587 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 16
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has collected 132 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .295/.394/.579 slash line on the year.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .390 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.