The Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46) and Miami Marlins (63-59) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Brewers, and the Marlins a series loss to the Astros.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (8-4) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (5-10) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (8-4, 4.24 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (5-10, 4.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw nine innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.

Alcantara is trying to record his 11th quality start of the season in this outing.

Alcantara is trying for his 22nd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 innings per start.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers' Gonsolin (8-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 4.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .215.

He has four quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

