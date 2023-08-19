Bryan De La Cruz -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 114 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .257 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

In 75 of 117 games this year (64.1%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 42 games this year (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 38 games this season (32.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .294 AVG .219 .340 OBP .267 .461 SLG .386 24 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 61/17 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings