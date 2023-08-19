Bryan De La Cruz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 114 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .257 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 75 of 117 games this year (64.1%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 42 games this year (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 38 games this season (32.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.294
|AVG
|.219
|.340
|OBP
|.267
|.461
|SLG
|.386
|24
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|61/17
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Urias (10-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
