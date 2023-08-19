Bryan De La Cruz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks while batting .257.
- In 74 of 116 games this year (63.8%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 116), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.294
|AVG
|.219
|.340
|OBP
|.267
|.461
|SLG
|.384
|24
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|28
|61/17
|K/BB
|58/16
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Ferguson (7-3) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
