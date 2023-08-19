The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks while batting .257.

In 74 of 116 games this year (63.8%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 116), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .294 AVG .219 .340 OBP .267 .461 SLG .384 24 XBH 19 7 HR 9 35 RBI 28 61/17 K/BB 58/16 0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings