Jazz Chisholm -- hitting .243 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .251 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in 42 of 60 games this year (70.0%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has an RBI in 21 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.3% of his games this season (23 of 60), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .257 AVG .246 .324 OBP .291 .465 SLG .458 10 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 39/9 K/BB 35/7 8 SB 8

Dodgers Pitching Rankings