Jazz Chisholm vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm -- hitting .243 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Dodgers.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .251 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Chisholm has gotten a hit in 42 of 60 games this year (70.0%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has an RBI in 21 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this season (23 of 60), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.257
|AVG
|.246
|.324
|OBP
|.291
|.465
|SLG
|.458
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|39/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|8
|SB
|8
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (10-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
