Joey Wendle vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI), battle starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 14 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .239.
- Wendle is batting .267 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Wendle has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (19.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (30.3%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.233
|AVG
|.248
|.252
|OBP
|.303
|.318
|SLG
|.358
|10
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ferguson (7-3) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
