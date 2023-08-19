The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI), battle starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle has 14 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .239.
  • Wendle is batting .267 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Wendle has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (19.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (30.3%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 35
.233 AVG .248
.252 OBP .303
.318 SLG .358
10 XBH 8
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
28/3 K/BB 29/8
1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ferguson (7-3) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
