The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI), battle starter Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 14 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .239.

Wendle is batting .267 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Wendle has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (19.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 23 games this year (30.3%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .233 AVG .248 .252 OBP .303 .318 SLG .358 10 XBH 8 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 3

