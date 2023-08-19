On Saturday, Jon Berti (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Berti has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.1% of those games.

In 3.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.1% of his games this year, Berti has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 32 games this season (33.7%), including seven multi-run games (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .269 AVG .289 .299 OBP .331 .338 SLG .392 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 10 25/6 K/BB 37/11 6 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings