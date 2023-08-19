Jon Berti vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jon Berti (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.1% of those games.
- In 3.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.1% of his games this year, Berti has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (33.7%), including seven multi-run games (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.269
|AVG
|.289
|.299
|OBP
|.331
|.338
|SLG
|.392
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|25/6
|K/BB
|37/11
|6
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Urias (10-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.