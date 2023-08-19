Josh Bell vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Bell (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .242 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 13.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, Bell has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (26.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|47
|.344
|AVG
|.227
|.417
|OBP
|.322
|.656
|SLG
|.395
|4
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|7
|5
|RBI
|26
|7/4
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (10-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
