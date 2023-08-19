On Saturday, Josh Bell (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .242 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 13.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.1% of his games this year, Bell has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (26.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 47 .344 AVG .227 .417 OBP .322 .656 SLG .395 4 XBH 15 3 HR 7 5 RBI 26 7/4 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings