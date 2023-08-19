Josh Bell vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the hill, on August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Dodgers Player Props
|Marlins vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Dodgers
|Marlins vs Dodgers Odds
|Marlins vs Dodgers Prediction
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks.
- In 65.2% of his games this season (73 of 112), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has driven home a run in 43 games this year (38.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 26.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|7
|.240
|AVG
|.231
|.314
|OBP
|.310
|.371
|SLG
|.538
|15
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|5
|39/19
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Ferguson (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his second this season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Friday when the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.