Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Caleb Ferguson on the hill, on August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

In 65.2% of his games this season (73 of 112), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 13.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has driven home a run in 43 games this year (38.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 26.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 7 .240 AVG .231 .314 OBP .310 .371 SLG .538 15 XBH 4 4 HR 2 22 RBI 5 39/19 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings