On Saturday, Luis Arraez (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.464) and OPS (.868) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 79.7% of his 118 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 118), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.1% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 55 .391 AVG .326 .425 OBP .381 .502 SLG .422 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 9/15 K/BB 20/17 1 SB 0

