Luis Arraez vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luis Arraez (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.464) and OPS (.868) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 79.7% of his 118 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 4.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 118), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.1% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|55
|.391
|AVG
|.326
|.425
|OBP
|.381
|.502
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|9/15
|K/BB
|20/17
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Urias (10-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
