Luis Arraez vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 174 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Dodgers Player Props
|Marlins vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Dodgers
|Marlins vs Dodgers Odds
|Marlins vs Dodgers Prediction
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.405), slugging percentage (.466) and OPS (.871) this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Arraez has had a hit in 93 of 117 games this year (79.5%), including multiple hits 46 times (39.3%).
- He has homered in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 117), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|54
|.391
|AVG
|.327
|.425
|OBP
|.383
|.502
|SLG
|.425
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|9/15
|K/BB
|20/17
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Ferguson (7-3) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up just one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.