The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 174 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.405), slugging percentage (.466) and OPS (.871) this season.

He ranks first in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Arraez has had a hit in 93 of 117 games this year (79.5%), including multiple hits 46 times (39.3%).

He has homered in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 117), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 54 .391 AVG .327 .425 OBP .383 .502 SLG .425 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 9/15 K/BB 20/17 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings