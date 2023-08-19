The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 174 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.405), slugging percentage (.466) and OPS (.871) this season.
  • He ranks first in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Arraez has had a hit in 93 of 117 games this year (79.5%), including multiple hits 46 times (39.3%).
  • He has homered in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 117), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 45 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 54
.391 AVG .327
.425 OBP .383
.502 SLG .425
19 XBH 16
3 HR 2
33 RBI 25
9/15 K/BB 20/17
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (139 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to Ferguson (7-3) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up just one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.