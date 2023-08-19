Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (75-47) and the Miami Marlins (64-60) clashing at Dodger Stadium (on August 19) at 9:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Dodgers.

The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (10-6) for the Dodgers and Braxton Garrett (7-3) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Marlins games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (44.4%) in those games.

This year, Miami has won three of seven games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (512 total), Miami is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule