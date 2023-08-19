Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-47) taking on the Miami Marlins (64-59) at 3:00 PM (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (7-2) for the Dodgers and Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Marlins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (45.2%) in those contests.

Miami has a mark of 10-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (511 total runs).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule