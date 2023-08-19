The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field at Dodger Stadium against Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers are listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+155). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Marlins and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (44.4%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 3-4 when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 123 opportunities.

The Marlins have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-27 27-33 30-26 33-34 49-44 14-16

