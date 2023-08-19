Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.

The Marlins are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-145). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. For three consecutive games, Miami and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.5 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 28, or 45.2%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has a record of 10-15, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 122 games with a total.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-27 27-32 30-25 33-34 49-44 14-15

