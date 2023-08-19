The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins will meet on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Luis Arraez -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 9:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 120 home runs as a team.

Miami ranks 20th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank fourth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Miami has scored 512 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Miami strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (7-3) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has five quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Garrett will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Astros W 5-1 Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros L 12-5 Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers W 11-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Eury Pérez Caleb Ferguson 8/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 8/21/2023 Padres - Away Johnny Cueto Blake Snell 8/22/2023 Padres - Away Jesús Luzardo Rich Hill 8/23/2023 Padres - Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals - Home Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin

