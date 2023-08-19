Braxton Garrett will start for the Miami Marlins in the final of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit just 120 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 339 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Miami ranks 24th in the majors with 512 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett (7-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing four hits.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Astros W 5-1 Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros L 12-5 Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers W 11-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Eury Pérez Caleb Ferguson 8/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 8/21/2023 Padres - Away Johnny Cueto Blake Snell 8/22/2023 Padres - Away Jesús Luzardo Rich Hill 8/23/2023 Padres - Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals - Home Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin

