How to Watch the Marlins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Braxton Garrett will start for the Miami Marlins in the final of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit just 120 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 339 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Miami ranks 24th in the majors with 512 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Miami strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Marlins rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Garrett (7-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 24th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing four hits.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Astros
|W 5-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Framber Valdez
|8/15/2023
|Astros
|L 6-5
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Cristian Javier
|8/16/2023
|Astros
|L 12-5
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Justin Verlander
|8/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Julio Urías
|8/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Blake Snell
|8/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Rich Hill
|8/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Seth Lugo
|8/25/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Joan Adon
|8/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Jake Irvin
