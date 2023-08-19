Mookie Betts and Jorge Soler will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 120 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 338 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 18th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank fourth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Miami ranks 24th in the majors with 511 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Miami has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.287 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has four quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Perez has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros W 5-1 Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros L 12-5 Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers W 11-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Eury Pérez Bobby Miller 8/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 8/21/2023 Padres - Away Johnny Cueto Blake Snell 8/22/2023 Padres - Away Jesús Luzardo Rich Hill 8/23/2023 Padres - Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Joan Adon

