How to Watch the Marlins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Mookie Betts and Jorge Soler will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Marlins Player Props
|Dodgers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 120 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 338 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 18th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins rank fourth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Miami ranks 24th in the majors with 511 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.
- Miami has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.287 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He has four quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Perez has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Gerrit Cole
|8/14/2023
|Astros
|W 5-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Framber Valdez
|8/15/2023
|Astros
|L 6-5
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Cristian Javier
|8/16/2023
|Astros
|L 12-5
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Justin Verlander
|8/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Bobby Miller
|8/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Julio Urías
|8/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Blake Snell
|8/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Rich Hill
|8/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Seth Lugo
|8/25/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Joan Adon
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.