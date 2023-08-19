Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (75-47) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (64-60) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, August 19, with a start time of 9:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (10-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (7-3, 3.91 ERA)

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 63, or 62.4%, of the 101 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 9-1 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 28, or 44.4%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 3-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Alfaro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+130) Josh Bell 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Jon Berti 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+310)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 3rd

