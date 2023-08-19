Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-47) will take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (64-59) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, August 19. First pitch is set for 3:00 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+120). The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (7-2, 3.70 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (5-4, 3.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Marlins and Dodgers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Marlins (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Marlins win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Luis Arraez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 62 out of the 100 games, or 62%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 46-25 (64.8%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 9-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (45.2%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.