Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Luis Arraez and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Miami Marlins matchup at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 166 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .360/.404/.464 on the year.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Julio Urias (10-6) for his 19th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 13 7.0 4 3 3 12 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 6.0 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2 at Orioles Jul. 19 5.0 8 8 8 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 163 hits with 46 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.415/.584 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 134 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs, 70 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .296/.393/.583 on the season.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .432 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-4 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

