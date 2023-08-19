Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Dodgers on August 19, 2023
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers-Miami Marlins matchup at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.