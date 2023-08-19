Freddie Freeman leads the Los Angeles Dodgers (75-47) into a matchup against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (64-60) at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET. Freeman is hitting .337, second-best in the league, and Arraez ranks first at .360.

The probable starters are Julio Urias (10-6) for the Dodgers and Braxton Garrett (7-3) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (10-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (7-3, 3.91 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins are sending Garrett (7-3) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Over 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.

Garrett is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year.

Garrett will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In five of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers' Urias (10-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 4.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Urias has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

