A pair of MLB's best hitters will go head-to-head when the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-47) and Miami Marlins (64-59) play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium. Freddie Freeman has a .338 batting average (second in league) for the Dodgers, while Luis Arraez ranks first, hitting .361 for the Marlins.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (7-2) against the Marlins and Eury Perez (5-4).

Marlins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-2, 3.70 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-4, 3.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 13 games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.

Perez has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (7-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.70, a 3.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Miller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

