Nick Fortes vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- batting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .221 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 51.9% of his games this season (40 of 77), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 77), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year (24.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 22 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.240
|AVG
|.202
|.292
|OBP
|.246
|.289
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|31/6
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
