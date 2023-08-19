Nick Fortes -- batting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .221 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 51.9% of his games this season (40 of 77), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 77), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (24.7%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 22 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .240 AVG .202 .292 OBP .246 .289 SLG .333 4 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 31/6 2 SB 1

