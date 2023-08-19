The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

In 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.9%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 19 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 31.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .227 AVG .293 .291 OBP .345 .311 SLG .429 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 17/11 K/BB 19/11 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings