Yuli Gurriel vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- In 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.9%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19 games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 31.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.227
|AVG
|.293
|.291
|OBP
|.345
|.311
|SLG
|.429
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/11
|K/BB
|19/11
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Urias (10-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.